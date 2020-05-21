All apartments in Cedar Hill
303 S Waterford Oaks Dr

303 South Waterford Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 South Waterford Oaks Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Windsor Park

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home in Cedar Hill is a must see! 2 living areas, very open kitchen, large backyard with storage, small game room area on the second floor, and more. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*1/2 Off 2nd Full Month's Rent!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=dXjkNPIMR9&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

