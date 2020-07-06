1249 Old Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, kitchen island and lots of cabinet space! The master bedroom includes a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet! Fenced backyard with open patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only offering 6 month leases for this property

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.