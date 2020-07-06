All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 1249 Old Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
1249 Old Oak Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:35 PM

1249 Old Oak Drive

1249 Old Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1249 Old Oak Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, kitchen island and lots of cabinet space! The master bedroom includes a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet! Fenced backyard with open patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only offering 6 month leases for this property
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Old Oak Drive have any available units?
1249 Old Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 Old Oak Drive have?
Some of 1249 Old Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Old Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Old Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Old Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 Old Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1249 Old Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 1249 Old Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Old Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 Old Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Old Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1249 Old Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1249 Old Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1249 Old Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Old Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 Old Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District