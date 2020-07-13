/
22 Apartments for rent in Castroville, TX with pool
Country Villa Apartments
211 Meadow Dr, Castroville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
887 sqft
Welcome home to Country Villa! At Country Villa, we offer a unique living environment. Our community is conveniently located in beautiful, historical Castroville, Texas with its quaint shops and authentic Alsatian foods, culture and atmosphere.
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1108 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1558 sqft
Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookup. Community features BBQ grill, coffee bar, dog grooming area, and pool. Situated conveniently close to two award-winning golf courses.
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$610
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Texas Hill-Country inspired apartment homes surrounded by native Texas Live Oaks provide seclusion, comfort and a host of amenities.
12811 Salerno Way
12811 Salerno Way, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2556 sqft
- Well maintained Large home in desirable Monticello Ranch Subdivision. Home features 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. Open floor plan with kitchen/family room. Home features a master bedroom downstairs.
2223 Colorado Bend
2223 Colorado Bend, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2160 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM CLOSE TO 1604 /LACKLAND/SEA WORLD/SHOPPING*2 LIVING AREAS*SEPARATE MASTER W/ WALK-IN CLOSET*$55 APP. FEE PER PERSON NON-REFUNDABLE* SEC. DEP., FIRST MONTHS RENT, AND PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS I.E.
422 Red Quill Nest
422 Red Quill Nest, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3222 sqft
422 Red Quill Nest Available 07/30/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Red Bird Ranch - Property Remarks: Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Has 3222 Sq. Ft. In The Quiet Redbird Subdivision. Redbird Ranch Offers Country Living With City Convenience.
15231 Stagehand Dr
15231 Stagehand Drive, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1873 sqft
Almost NEW LENNAR HOME in excellent condition in Gated Community Potranco Run. Close to Lackland AFB and major HWY. Directly across from the playground and pool.
3137 Night Flight
3137 Night Flight, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1897 sqft
3137 Night Flight Available 08/07/20 CHAMPIONS PARK - ***COMING SOON*** This beautiful 2 story home offers 3 bedrooms & 2 baths.
9727 Marbach Hill
9727 Marbach Hl, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1474 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
2611 Just My Style
2611 Just My Style, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1914 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
4027 Big Horn Bend
4027 Big Horn Bend, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
4200 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 4200 sqft home located off Talley Rd. Highly desired backyard oasis with an oversized pool with lounge areas, mature trees. Great for entertaining! Covered porch wraps entire front of the home.
227 Quartz Bend
227 Quartz Bend, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2818 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bed, 4 Bath with a Study. One of a Kind Home w/ Custom In-Ground Pool. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Enormous Walk-In Closet & 2 Secondary Bedrooms Downstairs. Game Room, Bedroom & Full Bath Upstairs. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.
1720 EMERALD EDGE
1720 Emerald Edge, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1993 sqft
4 Br/2 Bath One story Energy Efficient Home with 2 Car Garage. Tile floors in Living Rm, Kitchen, Foyer and Hallway. Dining Rm has tiled floor. Open floor plan with high ceilings.
11334 Begonia Rock
11334 Begonia Rock, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2484 sqft
Virtual Showings Available using YouTube link. Come see this 2450+ sq ft. 4 bedroom / 4 bathroom in West Point Gardens. Close to Lackland AFB. All bedrooms + laundry room are upstairs.
2614 Thunder Gulch
2614 Thunder Gulch, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
Spacious 1 story contemporary home nestled in the desired Champions Park neighborhood. Open floorplan with tile flooring in family room and laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. Kitchen features a decorative backsplash tile. Fridge is included.
Villages of Westcreek
834 Creek Pebble
834 Creek Pebble, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1795 sqft
834 Creek Pebble Available 06/01/20 EASY ACCESS TO 1604 & MILITARY - This is a beautiful one story w/ large front and back yards, covered patio, nursery/office off of master bdrm.
11206 Cape Primrose
11206 Cape Primrose, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2744 sqft
Available NOW! Online showing available using youtube link. Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom . Over 2800 sq ft + HUGE Backyard. No carpet throughout! Pet friendly.
13335 SOLAR CREST
13335 Solar Crest, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1757 sqft
Wonderful home in West San Antonio - Sundance Square Neighborhood - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath w/ 2 car garage Large kitchen,and the game room is a plus upstairs! A large covered patio, ceiling fans, lights, custom made blinds, and paint.
163 Cardinal Way
163 Cardinal Way, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2006 sqft
163 Cardinal Way Available 08/01/20 163 Cardinal Way - Beautiful Two Story Home! Featuring Tile In Wet Areas, Kitchen With Breakfast Bar & Plenty Of 42" Cabinets, All Bedrooms are Up With Large Game Room.
13158 Beals Circle
13158 Beals Cir, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2088 sqft
Alamo Ranch home for Rent!! - Home for rent in highly desirable Alamo Ranch! Come see this "like new" 3 bed, 2 bath home.
151 COOPERS HAWK
151 Coopers Hawk, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2704 sqft
This beautiful house is situated on a large corner lot in the highly sought after Redbird Ranch development. This house boasts ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen upgrades includes stone counters with beautiful tile back splash.
