apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
137 Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX with washer-dryer
28 Units Available
Castle Hills
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
21 Units Available
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near North Star Mall and San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include carports, hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
7 Units Available
Uptown Loop
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1145 sqft
Welcome to The Colony Uptown, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
33 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1295 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
2 Units Available
Castle Hills
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful townhomes feature high ceilings, crown molding and stone fireplaces. Amenities include a swimming pool and a BBQ area. Short commute via nearby Interstate 410.
9 Units Available
Red Hawk
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1344 sqft
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.
Contact for Availability
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
1 Unit Available
Dellview
2306 Spicewood Dr
2306 Spicewood Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1481 sqft
Location is important, this rental is close to major highways. Come see this little gem for yourself. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vinyl insulated windows, central air & heat, and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
2335 Boxer Palm
2335 Boxer Palm, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1343 sqft
Nestled in the heart of San Antonio just outside Castle Hills. Spacious & open living spaces w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
North Central
1700 JACKSON KELLER
1700 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live near the prestigious Castle Hills neighborhood in this oasis amidst towering oaks. The location is convenient to major highways, employers, universities, shopping and local restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Uptown Loop
7400 San Pedro Ave
7400 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
78216 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.
1 Unit Available
Vance Jackson
3216 SWANDALE DR
3216 Swandale Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1529 sqft
One of a kind garden home! READY! Great location in a beautiful neighborhood! Striking 1970's Contemporary architecture on a huge park like yard.
1 Unit Available
Vance Jackson
3207 ONEIDA DR
3207 Oneida Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1570 sqft
Very well-maintained and clean one-story home close to the Medical Center. Upgrades include laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator as well as washer/dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Hills
52 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$590
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1398 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom townhomes feature French doors, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Community has a pool, picnic areas and sand volleyball court. Located on I-10 near Loop 410.
28 Units Available
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1291 sqft
Located off of I-10 in northwest San Antonio, near public transportation and shopping. One, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with private, screened-in patios, hardwood flooring and laundry rooms. Carport parking available for a small monthly fee.
52 Units Available
Tara
8051 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1549 sqft
Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area.
52 Units Available
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1170 sqft
Our community provides a serene lifestyle inside-and-out, through our beautifully modernized condo-style apartment homes tucked away in our lush, tropical surroundings.
27 Units Available
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1225 sqft
Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, guest suites, a dog park, a coffee bar and a fitness center. The I-10 is nearby, offering easy access to downtown San Antonio and its entertainment options and restaurants.
40 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
15 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$670
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
Silver Creek Apartments is your home for quaint, charmed living in San Antonio. Our community offers a sparkling pool and fitness center. Our apartments boast walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens and patios/balconies.
6 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
20 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$789
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
31 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1015 sqft
Stunning pool and resort-like feel. Recently renovated with updated appliances, fireplaces and extra storage. Furnished. On-site amenities include pool, gym, grill area, clubhouse and patios and balconies. Pet-friendly community.
