3 bedroom apartments
150 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX
10 Units Available
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive, Castle Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Don’t just go home, arrive. That’s what people do in Castle Hills—and now you can, too (at a fraction of the price).
Castle Hills
8 Units Available
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr, Castle Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful townhomes feature high ceilings, crown molding and stone fireplaces. Amenities include a swimming pool and a BBQ area. Short commute via nearby Interstate 410.
1 Unit Available
100 Bluet Ln
100 Bluet Lane, Castle Hills, TX
Castle Hills 4 bedroom, 2 bath, open living floor plan. Privacy galore! Circular Driveway, abundant fruit trees. This home must be seen to be fully appreciated.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
Contact for Availability
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1410 sqft
You’ll want for nothing at The Jackson. Our professional new management team is dedicated to taking care of your needs. Host a barbecue at our picnic area and invite your friends, taking advantage of our ample guest parking spaces.
41 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1295 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
North Central
7 Units Available
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Presidio Flats in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near North Star Mall and San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include carports, hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Greater Harmony Hils
1 Unit Available
1014 Mt Kisco
1014 Mount Kisco Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Beautiful home located near Loop 410 and Blanco - Property Id: 286342 More photos to follow! Gorgeous well maintained home with huge yard and great sprinkler system.Very nice curb appeal in very popular and stable subdivision, Castle Park.
Whispering Oaks
1 Unit Available
11103 Whisper Hollow
11103 Whisper Hollow, San Antonio, TX
- LARGE CORNER LOT***QUIET, PRIVATE LOCATION***UNIQUE FLOOR PLAN***SPRINKLER SYSTEM NOT GUARANTEED (RLNE5719836)
1 Unit Available
2335 Boxer Palm
2335 Boxer Palm, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1343 sqft
Nestled in the heart of San Antonio just outside Castle Hills. Spacious & open living spaces w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage.
Vance Jackson
1 Unit Available
3407 COLONY DR
3407 Colony Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1707 sqft
Charming one story house in the established community of Colonies North. North side schools, close to shopping and entertainment, USAA, Medical Center and UTSA. Huge fenced yard with covered patio.
Crownhill Park
1 Unit Available
306 Coronet Street
306 Coronet Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1302 sqft
This home is perfect! It is located in the Crownhill Park neighborhood in the very prestigious Alamo Heights Independent School District. This 3 bedroom/2bathroom house has been freshly painted and has new wood floors throughout.
Vance Jackson
1 Unit Available
3207 ONEIDA DR
3207 Oneida Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1570 sqft
Very well-maintained and clean one-story home close to the Medical Center. Upgrades include laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator as well as washer/dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Hills
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
39 Units Available
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1291 sqft
Located off of I-10 in northwest San Antonio, near public transportation and shopping. One, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with private, screened-in patios, hardwood flooring and laundry rooms. Carport parking available for a small monthly fee.
23 Units Available
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1259 sqft
Units feature W/D hookup, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy communal pool, gym, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, just minutes from downtown.
Eckhert Crossing
37 Units Available
Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1501 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom townhomes feature French doors, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Community has a pool, picnic areas and sand volleyball court. Located on I-10 near Loop 410.
2 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
22 Units Available
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters close to San Antonio International Airport, US Highway 281, and I-410. Units feature a patio or balcony, microwave, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Communal amenities include valet, pool, and parking.
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
2039 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
40 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
$
41 Units Available
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1352 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwashers. Tenants can take advantage of communal pool, yoga, hot tub, and gym. Convenient location close to local shopping and Salado Creek.
Shavano Park
25 Units Available
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1282 sqft
Situated on the edge of Shavano Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with all the amenities of a custom-built home. Communal game room, internet cafe, gym and business center. Residents can make electronic rent payments.
