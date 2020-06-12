/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:59 PM
182 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Castle Hills
27 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Castle Hills
10 Units Available
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr, Castle Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1005 sqft
Beautiful townhomes feature high ceilings, crown molding and stone fireplaces. Amenities include a swimming pool and a BBQ area. Short commute via nearby Interstate 410.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd, Castle Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1367 sqft
This award-winning community features recently renovated apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and much more. Within the community, residents enjoy a dog park, yoga facilities, game room, and a coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
$
28 Units Available
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$979
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near North Star Mall and San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include carports, hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
Uptown Loop
11 Units Available
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
1145 sqft
Welcome to The Colony Uptown, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
$
28 Units Available
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
873 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and two pools. Online payment for resident convenience. Near San Antonio International Airport, North Star Mall, and Hardberger Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
You’ll want for nothing at The Jackson. Our professional new management team is dedicated to taking care of your needs. Host a barbecue at our picnic area and invite your friends, taking advantage of our ample guest parking spaces.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Greater Harmony Hils
Contact for Availability
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$959
1053 sqft
Recently renovated homes with unique wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and spacious bathtubs. Conveniently located near the North Star Mall and Alamo Drafthouse with three pools and a 24-hour fitness center right at home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Lockhill Estates
36 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
41 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
968 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
37 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1119 sqft
Trendy apartments feature white cabinets, granite counters and wood-style flooring. The complex's clubhouse has complimentary Wi-Fi. Just steps from Phil Hardberger Park and a short drive from Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Red Hawk
3 Units Available
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1158 sqft
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
North Central
1 Unit Available
Allena
1004 Allena Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Allena Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
1401 PATRICIA
1401 Patricia Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$889
901 sqft
Every convenience you could think of are all within minutes of this excellent location. Enjoy nearby parks, shops, grocery stores, retail, dining and entertainment.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
811 JACKSON KELLER RD
811 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
Over 1300 sq ft nestled in great location close to airport, North Star mall, VIA station and more. Ready for move in, countertops recently refinished. SAHA vouchers accepted.
1 of 27
Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
1542 BEAUCHAMP ST
1542 Beauchamp Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1567 sqft
This home is IMMACULATE! One story 2 bedroom 2 bath garden home in North Central SA. Neighborhood is located minutes to major freeways, shopping, schools and hospital system. Gorgeous covered patio and backyard. Very clean and ready to move in.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Hills
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
111 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$966
1096 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
14 Units Available
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Shavano Park
26 Units Available
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1064 sqft
Situated on the edge of Shavano Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with all the amenities of a custom-built home. Communal game room, internet cafe, gym and business center. Residents can make electronic rent payments.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
39 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$997
1070 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
988 sqft
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
