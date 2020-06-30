All apartments in Castle Hills
214 Halbart Dr

214 Halbart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

214 Halbart Drive, Castle Hills, TX 78213
Castle Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Available in Castle Hills - Castle Hills rental home!!! Huge 1 story home with circular drive way and mature trees in almost half acre of land. Nice house, wood wall paneling in one of the bedrooms, living room, entry, and hall. Guest room has its own bathroom. Ceramic Tile flooring throughout, no carpet at all. High ceiling, 2 living rooms, 2 dining, den, fireplace inside and outside. Huge covered patio and large back yard. Close to highways, shopping malls, restaurants and entertainment!

Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/bb99236024

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-f6487519-7ac6-40d2-8b3d-5d8c1438af89

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5499206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Halbart Dr have any available units?
214 Halbart Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Hills, TX.
What amenities does 214 Halbart Dr have?
Some of 214 Halbart Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Halbart Dr currently offering any rent specials?
214 Halbart Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Halbart Dr pet-friendly?
No, 214 Halbart Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Hills.
Does 214 Halbart Dr offer parking?
Yes, 214 Halbart Dr offers parking.
Does 214 Halbart Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Halbart Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Halbart Dr have a pool?
No, 214 Halbart Dr does not have a pool.
Does 214 Halbart Dr have accessible units?
No, 214 Halbart Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Halbart Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Halbart Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Halbart Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Halbart Dr has units with air conditioning.

