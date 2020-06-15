All apartments in Camp Swift
172 Overhill

172 Overhill Road · (512) 332-0513
Location

172 Overhill Road, Camp Swift, TX 78602

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 172 Overhill · Avail. now

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Spacious 4 bedroom Double Wide - NEW PICTURES COMING SOON - FLOORING REPLACED WITH LAMINATE THROUGHOUT Large 4 bedroom home with an open floor plan on a wooded lot. Fourth bedroom could be office located off the living room. Large front and back decks on home. Home has a range and refrigerator, no dishwasher

Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions.

No housing vouchers

Visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for more information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Listing provided by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination."

(RLNE3046430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

