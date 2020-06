Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home with an additional room that could be used as another bedroom, office, playroom, etc. Close to schools, parks, shopping and downtown Caldwell. Recently updated with new kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, new windows throughout and a new roof. Has a large fenced in backyard and attached carport.