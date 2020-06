Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated throughout. Fresh paint, new flooring, cabinets, appliances and more. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Three bedrooms, two baths with single car garage. Large walk in shower in the master bathroom. Open kitchen, dining area and living room. This one won't last long. Vacant and ready to move into. Tenant provides refrigerator.