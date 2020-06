Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Over 1900 square feet of living space in this home in Highland Oaks that backs up to a ranch. Enjoy sunsets from the covered back porch. Three bedrooms, two baths with an attached double car garage. A great place to call home. Ready for move in July 15.