3200 Link Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3200 Link Street

3200 Link Street · No Longer Available
3200 Link Street, Bryan, TX 77801

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fire pit
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
fire pit
ONE BEDROOM AVAILABLE IN A FOUR BEDROOM HOUSE! 4 bed, 4.5 bath home less than 2 miles from Texas A&M University. Located blocks from the Texas A&M bus stop, this home features solid surface floors throughout, large living room with open kitchen, granite countertops, eating bar, stainless appliances, spacious bedrooms each with private bathrooms, 1/2 bath downstairs, 2in wood faux blinds, sprinkler system and more. Enjoy the additional study/bonus room, covered patio with fire pit and convenient location. For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.
RENT: $625 DEPOSIT: $625
ONLY ONE ROOM AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

3200 Link Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
Some of 3200 Link Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
3200 Link Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 3200 Link Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
No, 3200 Link Street does not offer parking.
No, 3200 Link Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 3200 Link Street does not have a pool.
No, 3200 Link Street does not have accessible units.
No, 3200 Link Street does not have units with dishwashers.
