Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
4003 Stoney Hill
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:15 AM

4003 Stoney Hill

4003 Stoney Hill · No Longer Available
Location

4003 Stoney Hill, Brushy Creek, TX 78681

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Fall move-in special! $200 off first months rent!!! ***

Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Conveniently located in between major highways (183 & I-35) great for transportation. Kitchen features new SS appliances, large skylight, & window overlooking backyard. Dining area with unique fixture & bay windows. Living room has high vaulted ceilings, large stone fireplace & sliding glass doors that lead to backyard. Two car garage, storage shed, and a big fenced-in back yard perfect for pets and children. Large covered patio great for entertaining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Stoney Hill have any available units?
4003 Stoney Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 4003 Stoney Hill have?
Some of 4003 Stoney Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Stoney Hill currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Stoney Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Stoney Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 Stoney Hill is pet friendly.
Does 4003 Stoney Hill offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Stoney Hill offers parking.
Does 4003 Stoney Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Stoney Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Stoney Hill have a pool?
No, 4003 Stoney Hill does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Stoney Hill have accessible units?
No, 4003 Stoney Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Stoney Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 Stoney Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Stoney Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Stoney Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
