17006 Hillside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill

This beautiful one story home is on a large treed site with lots of privacy. Very open design w/high ceilings. Kitchen is open to family & breakfast plus includes center island, recessed lighting & lots of cabinet/counter space. Master bed in back corner of home & includes vaulted ceiling & dual vanity w/ knee space, walk-inshower, updated flooring & separate tub. The covered back patio is the best part. Perfect for a calm relaxing evening or a backyard BBQ. Call us today for a showing!