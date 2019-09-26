All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 17006 Hillside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
17006 Hillside Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:13 PM

17006 Hillside Drive

17006 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Cat Hollow
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

17006 Hillside Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This beautiful one story home is on a large treed site with lots of privacy. Very open design w/high ceilings. Kitchen is open to family & breakfast plus includes center island, recessed lighting & lots of cabinet/counter space. Master bed in back corner of home & includes vaulted ceiling & dual vanity w/ knee space, walk-inshower, updated flooring & separate tub. The covered back patio is the best part. Perfect for a calm relaxing evening or a backyard BBQ. Call us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17006 Hillside Drive have any available units?
17006 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
Is 17006 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17006 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17006 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17006 Hillside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 17006 Hillside Drive offer parking?
No, 17006 Hillside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17006 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17006 Hillside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17006 Hillside Drive have a pool?
No, 17006 Hillside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17006 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 17006 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17006 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17006 Hillside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17006 Hillside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17006 Hillside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrushy Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brushy Creek Apartments with GaragesBrushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Burnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District