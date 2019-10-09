All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 15408 Osseo Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
15408 Osseo Cove
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

15408 Osseo Cove

15408 Osseo Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15408 Osseo Cove, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Woods of Brushy Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great Home for Rent in Round Rock, 15408 Osseo Cove - Gorgeous Highland built home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths situated in Round Rock, TX. The spacious home garners over 2188 sqft of space and provides a large backyard for entertaining.

Location is key for this home which provides quick access to 620 and the I45 toll. Also the highly sought after Round Rock Independent School district makes this home perfect for any family.

Don't miss this rare opportunity,

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2505521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15408 Osseo Cove have any available units?
15408 Osseo Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
Is 15408 Osseo Cove currently offering any rent specials?
15408 Osseo Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15408 Osseo Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 15408 Osseo Cove is pet friendly.
Does 15408 Osseo Cove offer parking?
No, 15408 Osseo Cove does not offer parking.
Does 15408 Osseo Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15408 Osseo Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15408 Osseo Cove have a pool?
No, 15408 Osseo Cove does not have a pool.
Does 15408 Osseo Cove have accessible units?
No, 15408 Osseo Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 15408 Osseo Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 15408 Osseo Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15408 Osseo Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 15408 Osseo Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 2 BedroomsBrushy Creek Apartments with Balcony
Brushy Creek Apartments with PoolBrushy Creek Furnished Apartments
Brushy Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
San Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District