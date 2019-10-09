Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Great Home for Rent in Round Rock, 15408 Osseo Cove - Gorgeous Highland built home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths situated in Round Rock, TX. The spacious home garners over 2188 sqft of space and provides a large backyard for entertaining.



Location is key for this home which provides quick access to 620 and the I45 toll. Also the highly sought after Round Rock Independent School district makes this home perfect for any family.



Don't miss this rare opportunity,



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2505521)