Brushy Creek, TX
11402 Culzean Castle Dr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

11402 Culzean Castle Dr

11402 Culzean Castle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11402 Culzean Castle Dr, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Oak Brook

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Avery Ranch Townhome! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1013687?source=marketing

WOW! Owner built this one to owner occupy and job circumstances changed! You now can benefit by renting this BRAND NEW, never lived in, beautiful townhome in Avery Ranch (NW Austin). Avery Ranch is literally minutes from any convenience you could need including the Lakeline Rail Station for down town commuters. You sure aren't going to rent this kind of square footage with a garage in downtown Austin!.

An amazingly open downstairs living area includes living, dining and kitchen area, all with the same light ceramic time flooring and neutral paint scheme. Espresso cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout this entire unit offer you the luxury finishes you are seeking. There is a 1/2 bath downstairs just so your guests do not need to entire the bedroom area upstairs. The kitchen has a very nice size pantry, a large island with the sink on it and all black & stainless appliances including a dishwasher, gas range, and built in microwave over the range.

All three bedrooms are upstairs and the Master is across the home from the two secondary bedrooms. All bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans and more than ample closet space. There are also two linen closets upstairs as well as a reading/study nook at the top of the stairs which has its own lighted ceiling fan as well.

Pets are welcome but there is no fenced yard, so small dogs are allowed but must be leased when outside taking care of business! As part of the acclaimed Leander Independent School District, students living in this home will be zoned to attend Rutledge Elementary School, Stiles Middle School and Vista Ridge High School. This one surely will NOT last long! You need to see it today!

(RLNE5150354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11402 Culzean Castle Dr have any available units?
11402 Culzean Castle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 11402 Culzean Castle Dr have?
Some of 11402 Culzean Castle Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11402 Culzean Castle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11402 Culzean Castle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11402 Culzean Castle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11402 Culzean Castle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11402 Culzean Castle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11402 Culzean Castle Dr offers parking.
Does 11402 Culzean Castle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11402 Culzean Castle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11402 Culzean Castle Dr have a pool?
No, 11402 Culzean Castle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11402 Culzean Castle Dr have accessible units?
No, 11402 Culzean Castle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11402 Culzean Castle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11402 Culzean Castle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11402 Culzean Castle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11402 Culzean Castle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
