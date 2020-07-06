Apartment List
/
TX
/
brenham
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Brenham, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brenham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2411 South Market Street
2411 South Market Street, Brenham, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1141 sqft
This property could be leased as residential or commercial. It has 2 bedrooms (or offices), 1 large bathroom, kitchen, dining, living room (or office/lobby), one car garage, covered back patio and partially fenced backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
312 Scenic Brook Street
312 Scenic Brook Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1502 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* This traditional style brick home is in a great neighborhood and convenient to businesses and schools in town. Home features an open concept, tall ceilings, fireplace, 2 car garage and fenced backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1715 West Main Street - H
1715 West Main Street, Brenham, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is an upstairs unit. The property has been undergoing renovation. The available apartment has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and approximately 900+- SF. Windows, paint, and appliances recently installed.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
812 Burleson Street
812 Burleson Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1553 sqft
Large lot with trees and plenty of shaded room to roam in backyard and front yard. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage, sunroom, formal dining room,central HVAC, interior laundry room and custom walk-in shower.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
301 College
301 College Avenue, Brenham, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
1332 sqft
*PENDING* This family home has been professionally converted into 2 separate living units, an upstairs and a downstairs unit. 301 College Ave is the downstairs unit of this beautiful duplex. It has 2 bedrooms with a bathroom attached to each bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral
2630 Texas Highway 36, Brenham, TX
Studio
$3,125
2500 sqft
This unit is number 11 on the attached site plan. 75,230 SF retail center featuring 37,896 SF of retail space available with the smallest retail space at 792 SF and largest at 21,075 SF.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1000 Marie Street
1000 Marie Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1322 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Recently renovated home. Beautiful updates. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Fenced backyard. Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
908 East Stone Street
908 East Stone Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1769 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Lovely Large Corner Lot with Huge Trees! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage. Central Heat & A/C. Has storm windows for energy efficiency. Washer & Dryer plus Refrigerator with Ice Maker included.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1700 Ellen Street
1700 Ellen Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1860 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Updated painting and light fixtures. Lovely home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Refrigerator included. Indoor utility room with built-ins.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1003 Allison
1003 Allison Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1841 sqft
*LEASED* Nice 4 bedroom brick home for lease on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located in Brenham, this home features new paint, tile floors, and a large floor plan. Large master has his and her walk-in closets and a double vanity.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2109 Joel
2109 Joel Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2123 sqft
CURRENTLY LEASED. Nice home in the Atlow subdivision. Mature trees, fencing and one car garage. There is a formal dining/living room in the front of the home with new carpet, and a family room adjoining the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1721 West Main Street - 1
1721 West Main Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1430 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* This duplex is ground level. The available duplex has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and approximately 1430 sf. Flooring is ceramic tile. Driveway and common area parking in front of unit. No pets are allowed.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2111 Springwood Drive
2111 Springwood Drive, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1695 sqft
*CURRENTLY AVAILABLE* This meticulously kept home features hardwood and carpeted floors, high ceilings, and a large backyard for entertaining. The living room boasts a gas fireplace and easy access to the kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Brenham

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1921 S Berlin
1921 South Berlin Road, Washington County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
*CURENTLY LEASED* Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the country. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis with a $250 nonrefundable deposit per pet. Terms: $25.00 application fee for each adult applicant.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1835 S. Berlin
1835 South Berlin Road, Washington County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
*COMING SOON* Beautiful construction. Granite, recessed lighting, laminate wood flooring, refrigerator, washer, dryer included! Nice location. Just outside of town, but close.
Results within 10 miles of Brenham

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
12250 McCrocklin
12250 Mccrocklin Road, Washington County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* If you want seclusion on a ranch with breathtaking views, this is it. Beautiful setting. Home has 2 bedrooms, dining room and living room. Bathroom is combined with laundry room near the front of home. No covered parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brenham, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brenham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston