CURRENTLY LEASED. Nice home in the Atlow subdivision. Mature trees, fencing and one car garage. There is a formal dining/living room in the front of the home with new carpet, and a family room adjoining the kitchen. Kitchen has good cabinetry, wall oven, electric cooktop and side-by-side refrigerator. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the original part of the home. Another fourth bedroom has been converted from part of the garage. The laundry room is inside the house near the fourth bedroom. The master suite has two closets and a walk-in shower in the bathroom. There is also a storage building in the backyard. Great neighborhood, nice lot and ready for move-in soon.