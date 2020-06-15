All apartments in Brenham
Brenham, TX
2109 Joel
2109 Joel

2109 Joel Street · (979) 421-6468
Brenham
Location

2109 Joel Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2123 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CURRENTLY LEASED. Nice home in the Atlow subdivision. Mature trees, fencing and one car garage. There is a formal dining/living room in the front of the home with new carpet, and a family room adjoining the kitchen. Kitchen has good cabinetry, wall oven, electric cooktop and side-by-side refrigerator. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the original part of the home. Another fourth bedroom has been converted from part of the garage. The laundry room is inside the house near the fourth bedroom. The master suite has two closets and a walk-in shower in the bathroom. There is also a storage building in the backyard. Great neighborhood, nice lot and ready for move-in soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Joel have any available units?
2109 Joel has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2109 Joel have?
Some of 2109 Joel's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Joel currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Joel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Joel pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Joel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 2109 Joel offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Joel does offer parking.
Does 2109 Joel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Joel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Joel have a pool?
No, 2109 Joel does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Joel have accessible units?
No, 2109 Joel does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Joel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Joel has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Joel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2109 Joel has units with air conditioning.
