All apartments in Brenham
Find more places like 2111 Springwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
2111 Springwood Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2111 Springwood Drive

2111 Springwood Drive · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brenham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2111 Springwood Drive, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
This meticulously kept home features hardwood and carpeted floors, high ceilings, and a large backyard for entertaining. The living room boasts a gas fireplace and easy access to the kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. No pets.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Springwood Drive have any available units?
2111 Springwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 2111 Springwood Drive have?
Some of 2111 Springwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Springwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Springwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Springwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Springwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 2111 Springwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Springwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2111 Springwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Springwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Springwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2111 Springwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Springwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2111 Springwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Springwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Springwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 Springwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2111 Springwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2111 Springwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity