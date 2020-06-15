2111 Springwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

This meticulously kept home features hardwood and carpeted floors, high ceilings, and a large backyard for entertaining. The living room boasts a gas fireplace and easy access to the kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. No pets.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.