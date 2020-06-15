All apartments in Brenham
309 Duprie Drive

309 Duprie Drive · (979) 421-6468
Location

309 Duprie Drive, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***CURRENTLY LEASED****
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great neighborhood by the Brenham High School. House has undergone a renovation with paint, flooring and other great improvements. House is ready for move-in now! Garage and fenced back yard with privacy. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Refrigerator is included.

Terms: 1 year lease or less than 1 year lease with approved criteria, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first full month's rent due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Duprie Drive have any available units?
309 Duprie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 309 Duprie Drive have?
Some of 309 Duprie Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Duprie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Duprie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Duprie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Duprie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 309 Duprie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Duprie Drive does offer parking.
Does 309 Duprie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Duprie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Duprie Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Duprie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Duprie Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Duprie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Duprie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Duprie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Duprie Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Duprie Drive has units with air conditioning.
