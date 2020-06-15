309 Duprie Drive

Amenities

***CURRENTLY LEASED****

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great neighborhood by the Brenham High School. House has undergone a renovation with paint, flooring and other great improvements. House is ready for move-in now! Garage and fenced back yard with privacy. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Refrigerator is included.



Terms: 1 year lease or less than 1 year lease with approved criteria, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first full month's rent due upon move in.