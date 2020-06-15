All apartments in Brenham
908 East Stone Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

908 East Stone Street

908 East Stone Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

908 East Stone Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1769 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Lovely Large Corner Lot with Huge Trees! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage. Central Heat & A/C. Has storm windows for energy efficiency. Washer & Dryer plus Refrigerator with Ice Maker included. Plush carpet; TWO Living areas; One has large built-in book cases & desk; Tons of storage just off SPACIOUS COVERED PATIO/CARPORT. Minimum one year lease required with $1,000 deposit. Pets case by case.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 East Stone Street have any available units?
908 East Stone Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 908 East Stone Street have?
Some of 908 East Stone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 East Stone Street currently offering any rent specials?
908 East Stone Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 East Stone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 East Stone Street is pet friendly.
Does 908 East Stone Street offer parking?
Yes, 908 East Stone Street does offer parking.
Does 908 East Stone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 East Stone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 East Stone Street have a pool?
No, 908 East Stone Street does not have a pool.
Does 908 East Stone Street have accessible units?
No, 908 East Stone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 908 East Stone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 East Stone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 East Stone Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 908 East Stone Street has units with air conditioning.
