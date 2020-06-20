812 Burleson Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large lot with trees and plenty of shaded room to roam in backyard and front yard. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage, sunroom, formal dining room,central HVAC, interior laundry room and custom walk-in shower. Recently, Hardie siding and exterior paint added. Refrigerator included. Pets case by case. Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 non-refundable application fee. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first full month's rent due upon move in.