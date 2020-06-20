All apartments in Brenham
Find more places like 812 Burleson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
812 Burleson Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:49 AM

812 Burleson Street

812 Burleson Street · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brenham
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

812 Burleson Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1553 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large lot with trees and plenty of shaded room to roam in backyard and front yard. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage, sunroom, formal dining room,central HVAC, interior laundry room and custom walk-in shower. Recently, Hardie siding and exterior paint added. Refrigerator included. Pets case by case. Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 non-refundable application fee. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first full month's rent due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Burleson Street have any available units?
812 Burleson Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 812 Burleson Street have?
Some of 812 Burleson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Burleson Street currently offering any rent specials?
812 Burleson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Burleson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Burleson Street is pet friendly.
Does 812 Burleson Street offer parking?
Yes, 812 Burleson Street offers parking.
Does 812 Burleson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Burleson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Burleson Street have a pool?
No, 812 Burleson Street does not have a pool.
Does 812 Burleson Street have accessible units?
No, 812 Burleson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Burleson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Burleson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Burleson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 812 Burleson Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 812 Burleson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity