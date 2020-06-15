213 Munz Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

Nice home in the Meadow Park subdivision. Mature trees, fencing, and two car garage. Recently added were flooring, paint, appliances and additional upgrades. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, wall oven, electric range and side-by-side refrigerator. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The laundry room is inside the house near the two car garage. There is also a storage building in the backyard.



All adult occupants must fill out a separate application with different email address. 1 year lease required. $1,200 security deposit due upon lease signing and must be by cashier's check. First month's rent or prorate due prior to move in. Credit check, background check, income verification and landlord history will be verified for each applicant. Refrigerator stays with lease. Pets are a case-by-case basis.