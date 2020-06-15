All apartments in Brenham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

213 Munz Street

213 Munz Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

213 Munz Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Nice home in the Meadow Park subdivision. Mature trees, fencing, and two car garage. Recently added were flooring, paint, appliances and additional upgrades. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, wall oven, electric range and side-by-side refrigerator. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The laundry room is inside the house near the two car garage. There is also a storage building in the backyard.

All adult occupants must fill out a separate application with different email address. 1 year lease required. $1,200 security deposit due upon lease signing and must be by cashier's check. First month's rent or prorate due prior to move in. Credit check, background check, income verification and landlord history will be verified for each applicant. Refrigerator stays with lease. Pets are a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Munz Street have any available units?
213 Munz Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 213 Munz Street have?
Some of 213 Munz Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Munz Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 Munz Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Munz Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Munz Street is pet friendly.
Does 213 Munz Street offer parking?
Yes, 213 Munz Street does offer parking.
Does 213 Munz Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Munz Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Munz Street have a pool?
No, 213 Munz Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 Munz Street have accessible units?
No, 213 Munz Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Munz Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Munz Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Munz Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 Munz Street has units with air conditioning.
