All apartments in Brenham
Find more places like 204 Cornish Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
204 Cornish Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

204 Cornish Drive

204 Cornish Drive · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brenham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

204 Cornish Drive, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
*AVAILABLE*
Large lot with trees and fully fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, central HVAC. Interior laundry room. Recently painted and vinyl plank flooring added. Custom shower/bathtub combo. Refrigerator included. Pets case by case.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 non-refundable application fee. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first full month's rent due upon move in.
Large lot with trees and fully fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, central HVAC. Interior laundry room. Recently painted and vinyl plank flooring added. Custom shower/bathtub combo. Refrigerator included. Pets case by case.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 non-refundable application fee. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first full month's rent due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Cornish Drive have any available units?
204 Cornish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 204 Cornish Drive have?
Some of 204 Cornish Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Cornish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Cornish Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Cornish Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Cornish Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 Cornish Drive offer parking?
No, 204 Cornish Drive does not offer parking.
Does 204 Cornish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Cornish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Cornish Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Cornish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Cornish Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Cornish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Cornish Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Cornish Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Cornish Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 Cornish Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 204 Cornish Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity