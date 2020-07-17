All apartments in Brazos County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:22 AM

4945 Linda Lane

4945 Linda Lane · (979) 218-2315
Location

4945 Linda Lane, Brazos County, TX 77807

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1609 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Don't miss this peaceful country home nestled in Bryan, TX near the Expo center. The home features 3BD/2 Bath/1,609 SqFt, with lots of natural sunlight, and great views of the meadows that surround the property from all areas of the home. New paint and carpet stretched to make this home feel like new. The cathedral ceiling with cedar beam in living area make a perfect place for gathering. The kitchen has a great breakfast area, and all appliances will stay! Large and medium size trees give this property tons of shade. You do not want to miss this Jewel of a Lease. MUST SEE! Call for a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4945 Linda Lane have any available units?
4945 Linda Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4945 Linda Lane have?
Some of 4945 Linda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4945 Linda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4945 Linda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4945 Linda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4945 Linda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brazos County.
Does 4945 Linda Lane offer parking?
No, 4945 Linda Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4945 Linda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4945 Linda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4945 Linda Lane have a pool?
No, 4945 Linda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4945 Linda Lane have accessible units?
No, 4945 Linda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4945 Linda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4945 Linda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4945 Linda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4945 Linda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
