Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Food Service, Medical, Office, Retail, Beauty Salon. Great location with heavy traffic on FM 156. Was used as an office with high speed internet. Zoned Commercial E District. No alcohol sales. Additional large storage shed in back yard. Possible back yard parking with gate and City of Blue Mound Approval. Ask City of Blue Mound for additional questions. Can also be Residential lease. Owner wants 3-5 year.