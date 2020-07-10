8119 Meadowside Drive

Beautiful Benbrook home in quiet neighborhood with great schools. This home has many new updates including remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Master has split walk-in closets with built-in shelving. Large back yard and 3 car garage plus covered RV parking. Yard will be maintained by property management at owner's expense. One small pet is allowed with owner's approval.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
