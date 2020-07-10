All apartments in Benbrook
8119 Meadowside Drive

8119 Meadowside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8119 Meadowside Drive, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Benbrook home in quiet neighborhood with great schools. This home has many new updates including remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Master has split walk-in closets with built-in shelving. Large back yard and 3 car garage plus covered RV parking. Yard will be maintained by property management at owner's expense. One small pet is allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8119 Meadowside Drive have any available units?
8119 Meadowside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 8119 Meadowside Drive have?
Some of 8119 Meadowside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8119 Meadowside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8119 Meadowside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8119 Meadowside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8119 Meadowside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8119 Meadowside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8119 Meadowside Drive offers parking.
Does 8119 Meadowside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8119 Meadowside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8119 Meadowside Drive have a pool?
No, 8119 Meadowside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8119 Meadowside Drive have accessible units?
No, 8119 Meadowside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8119 Meadowside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8119 Meadowside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8119 Meadowside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8119 Meadowside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

