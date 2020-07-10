809 Darnell Ave

Amenities

Great 4-2-2 with Sunroom in Benbrook, Ft Worth ISD! Granite countertops, spacious rooms, hard surface flooring - great for those with allergies - walk-in closets, neutral colors, huge backyard and so much more! Entry opens to the family room with views to the fabulous 16x11 sunroom. Open floor plan leads you to the lovely dining area with an abundance of curved windows for loads of natural light. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters, ample storage and a nice corner pantry. Great master suite has a private bath and a 6x5 WI closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms, pretty second bath, sprinkler system, huge backyard with a nostalgic shade tree, conveniently located near highways, parks and Benbrook Lake! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.