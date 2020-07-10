805 Mercedes Street

Amenities

This cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in the heart of Benbrook features tile flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and dining area, a gas stove, newer stainless steel fridge and a large fenced in backyard. This duplex does not have central heat or ac. The unit has a window ac unit in the living area and a gas wall heater. No washer or dryer hookups in the unit. Landlord pays water and gas. 1 pet allowed, must be 40lbs or smaller. $400 pet deposit. Credit score of 560 or higher. Clean rental history, no evictions accepted. Income must be 3x the monthly rent

Contact us to schedule a showing.