Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:09 PM

5729 Cedar Creek Drive

5729 Cedar Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5729 Cedar Creek Drive, Benbrook, TX 76109
Country Day Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful wooded, gated community, access to Trinity Trails for walking and biking. Stainless Steel appliances, utility room with washer, dryer connections. Vaulted ceilings in living and kitchen area. Double paned windows help with electric bills. Large fenced patio near parking spot with easy access to back door. 2 master bedrooms with private bathroom. Short distance to TCU, Ridglea Country Club, Hulen Mall, easy access to Chisolm Trail. Walk to Waterside with restaurants, shopping, outside activities in the The Grove. Neiman Marcus, restaurants and other great shopping nearby in The Shops of Clearfork. Pet friendly 2 pets up to 30 lbs each. Application Guideline in documents. Make this your new home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 Cedar Creek Drive have any available units?
5729 Cedar Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 5729 Cedar Creek Drive have?
Some of 5729 Cedar Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5729 Cedar Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Cedar Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Cedar Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5729 Cedar Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5729 Cedar Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5729 Cedar Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5729 Cedar Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 Cedar Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Cedar Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5729 Cedar Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5729 Cedar Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5729 Cedar Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Cedar Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5729 Cedar Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5729 Cedar Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5729 Cedar Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

