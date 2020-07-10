5729 Cedar Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautiful wooded, gated community, access to Trinity Trails for walking and biking. Stainless Steel appliances, utility room with washer, dryer connections. Vaulted ceilings in living and kitchen area. Double paned windows help with electric bills. Large fenced patio near parking spot with easy access to back door. 2 master bedrooms with private bathroom. Short distance to TCU, Ridglea Country Club, Hulen Mall, easy access to Chisolm Trail. Walk to Waterside with restaurants, shopping, outside activities in the The Grove. Neiman Marcus, restaurants and other great shopping nearby in The Shops of Clearfork. Pet friendly 2 pets up to 30 lbs each. Application Guideline in documents. Make this your new home!!