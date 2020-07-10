4301 Winding Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4-3-2 home located in Benbrook, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, built in pantry and access to two dinning areas. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity and walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas and covered rear patio. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedforworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=d1iMGiliib&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com