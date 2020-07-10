All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:28 PM

4301 Winding Way

4301 Winding Way · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Winding Way, Benbrook, TX 76126
Ridglea Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4-3-2 home located in Benbrook, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, built in pantry and access to two dinning areas. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity and walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas and covered rear patio. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedforworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=d1iMGiliib&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Winding Way have any available units?
4301 Winding Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 4301 Winding Way have?
Some of 4301 Winding Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Winding Way currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Winding Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Winding Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Winding Way is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Winding Way offer parking?
No, 4301 Winding Way does not offer parking.
Does 4301 Winding Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Winding Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Winding Way have a pool?
No, 4301 Winding Way does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Winding Way have accessible units?
No, 4301 Winding Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Winding Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 Winding Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 Winding Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 Winding Way does not have units with air conditioning.

