Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
228 Vista Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:03 PM
1 of 10
228 Vista Way
228 Vista Way
·
No Longer Available
228 Vista Way, Benbrook, TX 76126
Westpark Estates
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 bath unit - Complete updated new flooring, new paint and ready to move in now.
(RLNE4526778)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 Vista Way have any available units?
228 Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
Is 228 Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
228 Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Vista Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Vista Way is pet friendly.
Does 228 Vista Way offer parking?
No, 228 Vista Way does not offer parking.
Does 228 Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Vista Way have a pool?
No, 228 Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 228 Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 228 Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Vista Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Vista Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
