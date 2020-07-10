All apartments in Benbrook
222 San Angelo Avenue

222 San Angelo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

222 San Angelo Avenue, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This beautiful and recently updated home is available for rent starting in February! This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home wont last long! Home was recently fully renovated with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the entire home, spacious backyard and the list just goes on and on! Home boosts an open concept with separate laundry area and large front and fenced in backyard. Massive bedrooms with walk-in closets. Close to several several retailers, restaurants and shops! In the coveted Benbrook neighborhood. The area is very quiet and family oriented neighborhood that is a short walk to the elementary school. There are always kids playing up and down the streets. Contact us today for more information and to schedule a showing. $50 application fee for every 2 adults applying. All tenants above the age of 18 must also fill out an application. Deposit is $1500. Pet fee is on a monthly basis for $35/month per pet. Serious inquires only. House is ready for move-in mid- February.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 San Angelo Avenue have any available units?
222 San Angelo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 222 San Angelo Avenue have?
Some of 222 San Angelo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 San Angelo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 San Angelo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 San Angelo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 San Angelo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 222 San Angelo Avenue offer parking?
No, 222 San Angelo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 222 San Angelo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 San Angelo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 San Angelo Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 San Angelo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 San Angelo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 San Angelo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 San Angelo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 San Angelo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 San Angelo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 San Angelo Avenue has units with air conditioning.

