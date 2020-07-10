222 San Angelo Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This beautiful and recently updated home is available for rent starting in February! This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home wont last long! Home was recently fully renovated with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the entire home, spacious backyard and the list just goes on and on! Home boosts an open concept with separate laundry area and large front and fenced in backyard. Massive bedrooms with walk-in closets. Close to several several retailers, restaurants and shops! In the coveted Benbrook neighborhood. The area is very quiet and family oriented neighborhood that is a short walk to the elementary school. There are always kids playing up and down the streets. Contact us today for more information and to schedule a showing. $50 application fee for every 2 adults applying. All tenants above the age of 18 must also fill out an application. Deposit is $1500. Pet fee is on a monthly basis for $35/month per pet. Serious inquires only. House is ready for move-in mid- February.