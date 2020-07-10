All apartments in Benbrook
1100 Elderberry Court

Location

1100 Elderberry Court, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great split bedroom floorplan on roomy cul de sac lot. As you enter you are greeted to an open living area in the center of house. Two bedrooms and hall bathroom are to your left and to your right you will find a master suite with bathroom and walk in closet. High quality laminate floors with tile in the wet areas. Separate utility room connects kitchen and 2 car garage with opener. Home is all electric. Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, range, and built in microwave. Tenant provides their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Pets are approved on case by case basis. No aggressive breeds or mixed breeds that appear to be an aggressive breed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Elderberry Court have any available units?
1100 Elderberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1100 Elderberry Court have?
Some of 1100 Elderberry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Elderberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Elderberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Elderberry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Elderberry Court is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Elderberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Elderberry Court offers parking.
Does 1100 Elderberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Elderberry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Elderberry Court have a pool?
No, 1100 Elderberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Elderberry Court have accessible units?
No, 1100 Elderberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Elderberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Elderberry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Elderberry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Elderberry Court does not have units with air conditioning.

