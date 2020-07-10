1100 Elderberry Court

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great split bedroom floorplan on roomy cul de sac lot. As you enter you are greeted to an open living area in the center of house. Two bedrooms and hall bathroom are to your left and to your right you will find a master suite with bathroom and walk in closet. High quality laminate floors with tile in the wet areas. Separate utility room connects kitchen and 2 car garage with opener. Home is all electric. Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, range, and built in microwave. Tenant provides their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Pets are approved on case by case basis. No aggressive breeds or mixed breeds that appear to be an aggressive breed.