10708 Cobblestone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath, in great neighborhood, close to Benbrook Lake and White Rock Golf Course. Newer 12 Seer AC Unit and freshly painted interior. Attractive living area with vaulted ceilings and WBFP adjacent to spacious kitchen and dining with ample cabinets, pantry and refrigerator. Spacious master bedroom with nice bath and walk in closets. Large backyard and patio with new cedar fence. Fridge can be included. Occupancy available immediately - carpet being replaced this week.