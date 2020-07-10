All apartments in Benbrook
10708 Cobblestone Drive

10708 Cobblestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10708 Cobblestone Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
oven
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath, in great neighborhood, close to Benbrook Lake and White Rock Golf Course. Newer 12 Seer AC Unit and freshly painted interior. Attractive living area with vaulted ceilings and WBFP adjacent to spacious kitchen and dining with ample cabinets, pantry and refrigerator. Spacious master bedroom with nice bath and walk in closets. Large backyard and patio with new cedar fence. Fridge can be included. Occupancy available immediately - carpet being replaced this week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10708 Cobblestone Drive have any available units?
10708 Cobblestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10708 Cobblestone Drive have?
Some of 10708 Cobblestone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10708 Cobblestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10708 Cobblestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10708 Cobblestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10708 Cobblestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 10708 Cobblestone Drive offer parking?
No, 10708 Cobblestone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10708 Cobblestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10708 Cobblestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10708 Cobblestone Drive have a pool?
No, 10708 Cobblestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10708 Cobblestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 10708 Cobblestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10708 Cobblestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10708 Cobblestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10708 Cobblestone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10708 Cobblestone Drive has units with air conditioning.

