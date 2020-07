Amenities

Wonderfully cared for 3-2-2 with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, office or nursery space off master bedroom and access off back hallway. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Brushed nickel fixtures. Move in ready. Large corner lot with nice covered patio and deck area. Custom wood fence. Storage building. Beautiful yard. Close to parks, golf course, stables, YMCA, and easy access to I-20 or Hwy. 377. Close to schools.