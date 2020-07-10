All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 10020 Regent Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
10020 Regent Row
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:05 AM

10020 Regent Row

10020 Regent Row Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10020 Regent Row Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Westpark Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"Benbrook Homes for Rent" - 3/2/2 with a fireplace. Simulated wood tile throughout the living, kitchen and dining room. The interior walls and trim has been completely refinished. Separate formal dining with a bay window. Living room looks out to patio which is covered. Kitchen has granite countertops with new stainless steel cooktop, vent a hood, dishwasher, microwave and oven. Master bedroom is separate. Master bathroom has double walk-in closets, double sinks with a separate garden tub and stand up shower with new pan, tile, fixtures and frameless door. New AC handler unit. Both bathrooms have new showers, fixtures and commodes. New ceiling fans in the living and back patio. New handles on all cabinets in the kitchen, bathroom and master bedroom. New epoxy paint on patio and garage.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE5083012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Regent Row have any available units?
10020 Regent Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10020 Regent Row have?
Some of 10020 Regent Row's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Regent Row currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Regent Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Regent Row pet-friendly?
No, 10020 Regent Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 10020 Regent Row offer parking?
Yes, 10020 Regent Row offers parking.
Does 10020 Regent Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 Regent Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Regent Row have a pool?
No, 10020 Regent Row does not have a pool.
Does 10020 Regent Row have accessible units?
No, 10020 Regent Row does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Regent Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 Regent Row has units with dishwashers.
Does 10020 Regent Row have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10020 Regent Row has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary