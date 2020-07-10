10020 Regent Row

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

"Benbrook Homes for Rent" - 3/2/2 with a fireplace. Simulated wood tile throughout the living, kitchen and dining room. The interior walls and trim has been completely refinished. Separate formal dining with a bay window. Living room looks out to patio which is covered. Kitchen has granite countertops with new stainless steel cooktop, vent a hood, dishwasher, microwave and oven. Master bedroom is separate. Master bathroom has double walk-in closets, double sinks with a separate garden tub and stand up shower with new pan, tile, fixtures and frameless door. New AC handler unit. Both bathrooms have new showers, fixtures and commodes. New ceiling fans in the living and back patio. New handles on all cabinets in the kitchen, bathroom and master bedroom. New epoxy paint on patio and garage.



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



