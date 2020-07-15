All apartments in Belton
735 N Wall
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

735 N Wall

735 N Wall St · (254) 933-1010
Location

735 N Wall St, Belton, TX 76513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 735 N Wall · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
735 N Wall Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOM CENTRAL BELTON NEAR UMHB - Charming, vintage, adorable! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is all of those things! Updated kitchen, wood floor in living room, some bathroom updates, lots of storage, fenced backyard, half mile from UMHB. This home rents for $1300 per month, with an $1200 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.

(RLNE4964394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 N Wall have any available units?
735 N Wall has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 735 N Wall currently offering any rent specials?
735 N Wall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 N Wall pet-friendly?
No, 735 N Wall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 735 N Wall offer parking?
No, 735 N Wall does not offer parking.
Does 735 N Wall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 N Wall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 N Wall have a pool?
No, 735 N Wall does not have a pool.
Does 735 N Wall have accessible units?
No, 735 N Wall does not have accessible units.
Does 735 N Wall have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 N Wall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 N Wall have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 N Wall does not have units with air conditioning.
