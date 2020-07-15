Amenities

735 N Wall Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOM CENTRAL BELTON NEAR UMHB - Charming, vintage, adorable! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is all of those things! Updated kitchen, wood floor in living room, some bathroom updates, lots of storage, fenced backyard, half mile from UMHB. This home rents for $1300 per month, with an $1200 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



