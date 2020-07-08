Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! - This home is located in the Redwood Subdivision. Landscaped front yard and beautiful mature oak trees in the back yard. Inside opens to a warm living room with fireplace. The home offers an open floor plan concept with a formal dining area and a formal living area or office that faces into the main living area. The kitchen is separated by a long breakfast bar from the living room. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless and black appliances, two pantries, recessed lighting and an eat-in dining area overlooking the backyard. Ceiling fan and light fixtures upgrades throughout. Utility room offers cabinets and utility shelves. Amenities include a sprinkler system and auto garage opener. HOA community with a playground and pool (fees TBD).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4024722)