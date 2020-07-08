All apartments in Belton
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL

2506 Garden Brook Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2506 Garden Brook Trl, Belton, TX 76513

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! - This home is located in the Redwood Subdivision. Landscaped front yard and beautiful mature oak trees in the back yard. Inside opens to a warm living room with fireplace. The home offers an open floor plan concept with a formal dining area and a formal living area or office that faces into the main living area. The kitchen is separated by a long breakfast bar from the living room. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless and black appliances, two pantries, recessed lighting and an eat-in dining area overlooking the backyard. Ceiling fan and light fixtures upgrades throughout. Utility room offers cabinets and utility shelves. Amenities include a sprinkler system and auto garage opener. HOA community with a playground and pool (fees TBD).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4024722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL have any available units?
2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, TX.
What amenities does 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL have?
Some of 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL offers parking.
Does 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL has a pool.
Does 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 GARDEN BROOK TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
