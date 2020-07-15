Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2107 Lincoln Ct Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM + OFFICE, BELTON ISD - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1890 square feet in Belton ISD. It has a large living room, enclosed patio, and a bonus room that could be a formal dining, office, or maybe even a 5th bedroom! Spare bedrooms are nice and roomy. An easy commute to I35 or US 190. This home rents for $1595 per month with a $1500 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



(RLNE4974423)