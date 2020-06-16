1035 Sharon Rd

Amenities

3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features Include: covered front porch and driveway, unique furnace in tiled living room, granite countertops, and spacious backyard. This single family home is minutes from University of Mary Harden Baylor and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Lawn care is also included with rent. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant*