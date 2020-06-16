All apartments in Belton
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1035 Sharon Rd

1035 Sharon Rd · (254) 207-0540
Location

1035 Sharon Rd, Belton, TX 76513

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features Include: covered front porch and driveway, unique furnace in tiled living room, granite countertops, and spacious backyard. This single family home is minutes from University of Mary Harden Baylor and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Lawn care is also included with rent. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Sharon Rd have any available units?
1035 Sharon Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1035 Sharon Rd have?
Some of 1035 Sharon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Sharon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Sharon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Sharon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Sharon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Sharon Rd offer parking?
No, 1035 Sharon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Sharon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Sharon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Sharon Rd have a pool?
No, 1035 Sharon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Sharon Rd have accessible units?
No, 1035 Sharon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Sharon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Sharon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Sharon Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1035 Sharon Rd has units with air conditioning.
