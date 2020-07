Amenities

9640 Gross Street - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the West end of Beaumont. The kitchen comes with a fridge and stove. The home features ceramic tile and carpet flooring, spacious closets for storage, and a 2 car garage. The backyard is fenced in and has a storage shed for tenant use.



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.



(RLNE5916134)