All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like The Life at Bay Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
The Life at Bay Pointe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

The Life at Bay Pointe

2500 E James Ave · (832) 789-4121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX 77520

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G41 · Avail. Aug 8

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit F08 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit M03 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Life at Bay Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
You’re sure to find the perfect apartment here at The Life at Bay Point, located in Baytown, TX. Choose from our selection of two and three bedroom floor plans. Inspired by you and designed for your comfort, our homes are appointed with the quality features you deserve. Each apartment features newly renovated interiors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, washer and dryer, and in select homes, a private patio. Experience a new standard of apartment home living at The Life at Bay Pointe.

Stop by today and find out what it means to Live Life Right!

THE LIFE AT
The Life at Bay Pointe is proudly owned and managed by The Life Properties. You can recognize our sister properties during your apartment search by looking out for our THE LIFE AT service mark utilized in connectin with the community name.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $250 2 Bedroom; $350 3 Bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Life at Bay Pointe have any available units?
The Life at Bay Pointe has 9 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does The Life at Bay Pointe have?
Some of The Life at Bay Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Life at Bay Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
The Life at Bay Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Life at Bay Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Life at Bay Pointe is pet friendly.
Does The Life at Bay Pointe offer parking?
Yes, The Life at Bay Pointe offers parking.
Does The Life at Bay Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Life at Bay Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Life at Bay Pointe have a pool?
Yes, The Life at Bay Pointe has a pool.
Does The Life at Bay Pointe have accessible units?
No, The Life at Bay Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does The Life at Bay Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Life at Bay Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Life at Bay Pointe?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Dog Friendly Apartments
Baytown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity