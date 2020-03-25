All apartments in Baytown
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

917 Almond St

917 Almond Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 Almond Street, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large home for rent! - Large 3 bed home for rent. Nice neighborhood. Please see our website for the application. THere is a $35 application fee.

www.dhiholdingslp.com

3x the rent amount in income required. 600 credit score desired. $350 pet fee.

(RLNE5683531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Almond St have any available units?
917 Almond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 917 Almond St currently offering any rent specials?
917 Almond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Almond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Almond St is pet friendly.
Does 917 Almond St offer parking?
No, 917 Almond St does not offer parking.
Does 917 Almond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Almond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Almond St have a pool?
No, 917 Almond St does not have a pool.
Does 917 Almond St have accessible units?
No, 917 Almond St does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Almond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Almond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Almond St have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Almond St does not have units with air conditioning.

