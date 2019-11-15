All apartments in Baytown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 Charles Pl

812 Charles Place · No Longer Available
Location

812 Charles Place, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS MONTH ONLY! SAVE $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT. MONTHS 2-12 @ $1,450/MONTH*

If you are looking for a tranquil place to escape to from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, look no further! This fantastic family house features large block tile flooring for quick and easy cleaning, large walk-in closets for clutter-free living, and the largest fenced backyard providing a safe place for kids and pets to play. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet space, a spacious area to cook in, and a charming over the sink window to bring in the natural light. Located near multiple highways makes you short distance to restaurants, shopping, and more allowing you to spend less time driving and more time living. Feel at ease in knowing this home is managed by Marketplace Homes, a professional property management company. Call today to schedule your showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/812-charles-pl ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Charles Pl have any available units?
812 Charles Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 812 Charles Pl currently offering any rent specials?
812 Charles Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Charles Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Charles Pl is pet friendly.
Does 812 Charles Pl offer parking?
No, 812 Charles Pl does not offer parking.
Does 812 Charles Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Charles Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Charles Pl have a pool?
No, 812 Charles Pl does not have a pool.
Does 812 Charles Pl have accessible units?
No, 812 Charles Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Charles Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Charles Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Charles Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Charles Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

