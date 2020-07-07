6630 Hunters Creek Lane

Amenities

Absolutely exquisite 3 bedroom-2 bath home FOR LEASE in Hunters Creek!! Wow! This beautiful Horizon Home one story home has so many modern updates, it's gorgeous inside! Featuring multiple earthy tones of quality paint accent walls, open and flowing layout, a lovely formal dining area, a breakfast area, rich textured wood floors throughout, a touch-sense kitchen faucet, stainless appliances, and a beautiful sprawling granite island kitchen open to the living room that will just take your breath away! I love this home! The master bedroom is light and bright, high ceilings, the master bathroom is large with two vanities and double sinks, a walk-in glass shower and tub, and a large walk-in closet with a high end $10,000 custom built closet system that will completely blow your mind! It even has built-in LED back-lighting. The coolest closet ever bar none. August cellular door lock &amp; cellular alarm and thermostat. Wow. This is an amazing home. Seriously.. hurry for this one.