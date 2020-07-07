All apartments in Baytown
Last updated March 19 2019

6630 Hunters Creek Lane

6630 Hunters Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6630 Hunters Creek Lane, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Absolutely exquisite 3 bedroom-2 bath home FOR LEASE in Hunters Creek!! Wow! This beautiful Horizon Home one story home has so many modern updates, it's gorgeous inside! Featuring multiple earthy tones of quality paint accent walls, open and flowing layout, a lovely formal dining area, a breakfast area, rich textured wood floors throughout, a touch-sense kitchen faucet, stainless appliances, and a beautiful sprawling granite island kitchen open to the living room that will just take your breath away! I love this home! The master bedroom is light and bright, high ceilings, the master bathroom is large with two vanities and double sinks, a walk-in glass shower and tub, and a large walk-in closet with a high end $10,000 custom built closet system that will completely blow your mind! It even has built-in LED back-lighting. The coolest closet ever bar none. August cellular door lock &amp;amp; cellular alarm and thermostat. Wow. This is an amazing home. Seriously.. hurry for this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 Hunters Creek Lane have any available units?
6630 Hunters Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 6630 Hunters Creek Lane have?
Some of 6630 Hunters Creek Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 Hunters Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6630 Hunters Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 Hunters Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6630 Hunters Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 6630 Hunters Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 6630 Hunters Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6630 Hunters Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 Hunters Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 Hunters Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 6630 Hunters Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6630 Hunters Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 6630 Hunters Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 Hunters Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6630 Hunters Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

