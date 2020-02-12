All apartments in Baytown
Last updated October 31 2019 at 9:12 PM

3438 Lantern Lane

3438 Lantern Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3438 Lantern Ln, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Now offering 1/2 second months rent to a qualified tenant. Cute and cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fourplex right in the mix of Baytown, Tx. It's not only convenient but ideally priced. Unit 3438 and 3440 are available. It has an extremely spacious bedroom with a great sized living room and is all-around a great place to call home with more privacy than your traditional apartment complex. Don't wait too long this one won't last very long. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 Lantern Lane have any available units?
3438 Lantern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 3438 Lantern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3438 Lantern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 Lantern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3438 Lantern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 3438 Lantern Lane offer parking?
No, 3438 Lantern Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3438 Lantern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 Lantern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 Lantern Lane have a pool?
No, 3438 Lantern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3438 Lantern Lane have accessible units?
No, 3438 Lantern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 Lantern Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 Lantern Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 Lantern Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 Lantern Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

