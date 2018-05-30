All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 311 Pamela Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
311 Pamela Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 Pamela Dr

311 Pamela Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

311 Pamela Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
311 Pamela Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1608
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Dishwasher Garbage Disposal

Extras:
WELCOME HOME! Check out this recently renovated 3 bed room 2 bath. This home has so much to offer, Large living room area, roomy dinning area, recently installed flooring, Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as recently installed appliances, fresh coat of paint, Bedrooms with more than enough storage space and much more! Set up your appointment today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4645982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Pamela Dr have any available units?
311 Pamela Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Pamela Dr have?
Some of 311 Pamela Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Pamela Dr currently offering any rent specials?
311 Pamela Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Pamela Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Pamela Dr is pet friendly.
Does 311 Pamela Dr offer parking?
No, 311 Pamela Dr does not offer parking.
Does 311 Pamela Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Pamela Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Pamela Dr have a pool?
No, 311 Pamela Dr does not have a pool.
Does 311 Pamela Dr have accessible units?
No, 311 Pamela Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Pamela Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Pamela Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine