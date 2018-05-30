Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

311 Pamela Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1300

Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1608

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:

Dishwasher Garbage Disposal



Extras:

WELCOME HOME! Check out this recently renovated 3 bed room 2 bath. This home has so much to offer, Large living room area, roomy dinning area, recently installed flooring, Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as recently installed appliances, fresh coat of paint, Bedrooms with more than enough storage space and much more! Set up your appointment today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE4645982)