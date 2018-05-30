Amenities
311 Pamela Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1608
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Dishwasher Garbage Disposal
Extras:
WELCOME HOME! Check out this recently renovated 3 bed room 2 bath. This home has so much to offer, Large living room area, roomy dinning area, recently installed flooring, Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as recently installed appliances, fresh coat of paint, Bedrooms with more than enough storage space and much more! Set up your appointment today!
(RLNE4645982)