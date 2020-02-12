309 Pamela Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1250

Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1480

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Dishwasher Garbage Disposal



Extras: CUTE RECENTLY RENOVATED HOME! Be next to call this 3 bed 2 bath property home! Large living room for entertaining, roomy dinning area for family dinners, Kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space as well as recently installed appliances, recently installed flooring, bedrooms with plenty of storage space, fresh coat of paint and much more! apply today



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.