All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 309 Pamela Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
309 Pamela Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 Pamela Drive

309 Pamela Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

309 Pamela Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1480
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher Garbage Disposal

Extras: CUTE RECENTLY RENOVATED HOME! Be next to call this 3 bed 2 bath property home! Large living room for entertaining, roomy dinning area for family dinners, Kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space as well as recently installed appliances, recently installed flooring, bedrooms with plenty of storage space, fresh coat of paint and much more! apply today

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Pamela Drive have any available units?
309 Pamela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Pamela Drive have?
Some of 309 Pamela Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Pamela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Pamela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Pamela Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Pamela Drive is pet friendly.
Does 309 Pamela Drive offer parking?
No, 309 Pamela Drive does not offer parking.
Does 309 Pamela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Pamela Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Pamela Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Pamela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Pamela Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Pamela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Pamela Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Pamela Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine