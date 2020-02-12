309 Pamela Drive

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1480
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher Garbage Disposal
Extras: CUTE RECENTLY RENOVATED HOME! Be next to call this 3 bed 2 bath property home! Large living room for entertaining, roomy dinning area for family dinners, Kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space as well as recently installed appliances, recently installed flooring, bedrooms with plenty of storage space, fresh coat of paint and much more! apply today
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.