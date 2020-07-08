All apartments in Baytown
Baytown, TX
2438 Bay Hill Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 5:33 PM

2438 Bay Hill Drive

2438 Bay Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2438 Bay Hill Drive, Baytown, TX 77523

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
Look no further...This incredibly BEAUTIFUL 1.5 story Chesmar home built in 2018 offers 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL bathrooms and a BONUS room that can be used as a game room OR a media room. Enjoy the deluxe upgrades this home has to offer which include wood floors, granite counter tops, 42" Expresso cabinets and archways throughout. The open concept design is perfect for entertaining guests in the SPACIOUS family room or the open dining area which features a Rotunda. The Owner's Retreat has a HUGE walk-in closet, dual vanities and a separate tub and shower. The wall of windows allows natural light to flow through the home illuminating the soaring ceilings, archways and architectural design of this beautiful home. It's conveniently located in the GATED and highly sought after community of Evergreen Fairways with close access to 99. Call today to schedule your private tour of this immaculate home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 Bay Hill Drive have any available units?
2438 Bay Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 Bay Hill Drive have?
Some of 2438 Bay Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 Bay Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2438 Bay Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 Bay Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2438 Bay Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 2438 Bay Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2438 Bay Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2438 Bay Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 Bay Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 Bay Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2438 Bay Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2438 Bay Hill Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2438 Bay Hill Drive has accessible units.
Does 2438 Bay Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 Bay Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

