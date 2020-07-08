2438 Bay Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

Look no further...This incredibly BEAUTIFUL 1.5 story Chesmar home built in 2018 offers 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL bathrooms and a BONUS room that can be used as a game room OR a media room. Enjoy the deluxe upgrades this home has to offer which include wood floors, granite counter tops, 42" Expresso cabinets and archways throughout. The open concept design is perfect for entertaining guests in the SPACIOUS family room or the open dining area which features a Rotunda. The Owner's Retreat has a HUGE walk-in closet, dual vanities and a separate tub and shower. The wall of windows allows natural light to flow through the home illuminating the soaring ceilings, archways and architectural design of this beautiful home. It's conveniently located in the GATED and highly sought after community of Evergreen Fairways with close access to 99. Call today to schedule your private tour of this immaculate home!!!